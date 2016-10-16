Blessing of the Animals brings dozens of people, dogs to Episcopal Church

Dozens of people and just as many animals gathered Sunday afternoon at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Lexington for the Blessing of the Animals.
The only requirement for the pets was to show up leashed, caged or crated.
October 16, 2016 7:28 PM
