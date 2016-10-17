Candlelight vigil planned at Lafayette for Trinity Gay

A candlelight vigil is planned at 8 p.m. Monday at Lafayette High School for Trinity Gay, the 15-year-old daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay who was killed in a shooting early Sunday on South Broadway.
The vigil will follow the freshman football game at Lafayette, and social media posts encouraged those who attend to wear pink and/or purple. Trinity was a sophomore and rising track star at Lafayette.
At the end of the fresh fb gme tmrw @ 8:00pm, track team is holding candle light vigil for Trinity Gay. Pls wear pink and/or purple. pic.twitter.com/e3XOjawAKg— LafayetteFbBoosters (@lhs_fbboosters) October 17, 2016
On Sunday, Trinity was remembered as a bubbly personality and a good student by her Lafayette coach, Crystal Washington. She said Trinity’s teammates wanted to be involved with a memorial or tribute. “The kids were really close with her,” Washington said.
Three men have been charged with wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting. Trinity was struck during an exchange of gunfire between cars near the Cook Out restaurant, police said. Witnesses and family have said Trinity was an innocent bystander and had been hanging out with her friends at the time.
The shooting has led to an outpouring or grief and condolences from those close to Trinity, community and state leaders and the international track community.
