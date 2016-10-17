The Pearse Lyons Accelerator calls food and ag-tech entrepreneurs to apply

The Pearse Lyons Accelerator is accepting applications from inventors, entrepreneurs and disruptors for its inaugural term.
Set to run annually for five years, the program is a three-month boot camp for food and agribusiness innovators with a proven technology that is ready for market. The program is designed to provide market opportunities for entrepreneurs to develop their fledgling agriculture, food and ag-tech plans. If your business with a proven technology needs a boost for export market access, financing or marketing, then this program is for you.
Select innovators will present their innovations in May at ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference in Lexington, where more than 3,000 attendees from nearly 80 countries will come together.
The program seeks game changers in the ag industry and is open for applications. Following a selection process, successful applicants will begin the program in January.
The program aims to inspire entrepreneurs and contribute to the success of projects already in their final developmental stage. It will act as a stimulation platform, putting innovators in touch with skilled mentors and industry connections.
Applications for the Pearse Lyons Accelerator close Nov. 11. All projects may be considered; however, those in the agriculture, food and the ag-tech industry will have preference. For more information and to register, go to Alltech.com/Accelerator.
