Free flu shot clinics on Thursday

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s annual free flu shot clinic will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at two locations:
▪ Consolidated Baptist Church’s Andrew Center, 1625 Russell Cave Road
▪ Southland Christian Church, 2349 Richmond Road
“We’re prepared to give as many as 2,000 free shots on Oct. 20,” department spokesman Kevin Hall said.
The seasonal flu shot is recommended for all people age 6 months and older. Last year, Lexington had 130 confirmed cases of the flu. The health department provided 1,151 free shots at last year’s special clinic.
If you can’t make the clinic, the health department also offers flu shots from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at its Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. No appointment is necessary, and the cost for a flu shot is $30. Medicaid/Medicare, cash, checks, credit cards and some insurances are accepted.
For more information, “like” the health department on Facebook at Facebook.com/LFCHD, or follow it on Twitter at Twitter.com/LFCHD. Flu information can also be found by calling the Public Health Clinic at 859-288- 2483, Option 2.
