Medical Interpreters Association celebrates 10 years with fundraiser on Thursday at Downtown Arts Center

The South Eastern Medical Interpreters Association will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Downtown Arts Center, 141 East Main Street.
The adults-only affair, which celebrates a decade of service to international populations in Kentucky, will include an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and raffle prizes.
Tickets can be purchased at Tinyurl.com/semiaturns10 and are $25 each, or $40 for a pair. Tickets at the door are $30 each, or $50 for a pair. All proceeds will benefit the association’s scholarship fund for training new medical interpreters.
The association is a nonprofit organization that works to increase awareness of the importance of providing qualified interpretation services in health care, to enhance the professional image of translators and interpreters in the health care industry while protecting their rights and interests, and to improve the standards and professional ethics, practices and competency of medical interpreters. More information can be found at Semia.org.
