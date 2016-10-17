Markesbery Symposium to feature best-selling author of ‘The Memory Bible’

The University of Kentucky Sanders-Brown Center on Aging’s Markesbery Symposium on Aging and Dementia will host its community session from 8:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at the Lexington Convention Center, Bluegrass Ballroom.
The symposium will feature best-selling author Dr. Gary Small, director of the Longevity Center at UCLA and author or co-author of several books on memory and dementia, including “The Memory Bible, The Alzheimer’s Prevention Program” and “2 Weeks to a Younger Brain.”
Also speaking will be Mary Austrom of Indiana University, an expert on late-life transitions, non-pharmacological interventions for dementia patients, and the stress and grief associated with caring for someone with dementia.
Afterward, Austrom will join the center’s Dr. Greg Jicha and Marie Smart in a panel discussion, taking questions from the audience.
A free continental breakfast will be provided.
The symposium is free, but registration is required. For more information or to register, call 859-323-6040.
