Lexington’s Carnegie Center and nonprofit leaders Rich Seckel, Kathy Plomin selected to receive Kentucky Nonprofit Awards

Kentucky Nonprofit Network has selected the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, Richard Seckel of the Kentucky Equal Justice Center, and active community member and former nonprofit executive Kathy Plomin to be honored Nov. 3 at the Kentucky Nonprofit Leadership Forum in Lexington.
The Lexington-based Carnegie Center will receive the Innovative Nonprofit Award for its “Reading Room in Triangle Park,” an outdoor learning space in downtown Lexington. Adults and children are encouraged to stay and enjoy a book, as well as browse and read gently used and new books to keep.
Seckel, executive director of the Kentucky Equal Justice Center, will take home the Distinguished Nonprofit Leadership Award, which recognizes outstanding leadership among Kentucky nonprofit chief executives.
Plomin, who has 30 years of experience working with numerous boards in Lexington, as well as serving as chief professional officer of the United Way of the Bluegrass, will receive the Outstanding Board Leadership Award.
The awards will be presented during the noon Kentucky Nonprofit Awards Luncheon. Registration for the luncheon only is $45 for network members and $65 for potential memberss and includes admittance to a panel discussion, hosted by KET’s Renee Shaw, on the impact of the elections on the nonprofit sector. Panelists will include Ben Chandler, former Kentucky congressman and newly named director of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky; David Thompson, vice-president of public policy for the National Council of Nonprofits; and Scott Jennings, a political analyst and former adviser to President George W. Bush. Jennings is co-founder and partner in RunSwitch Public Relations.
To register for the two-day forum or the luncheon only, go to kynonprofits.org/forum. The deadline to register is Oct. 24.
