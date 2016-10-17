Name the new video board at Rupp Arena and win a prize

Big Bertha, the white speaker cluster that presided over center court in Rupp Arena since its opening in 1976, is gone, and a new state-of-the-art video board is in its place and needs a name. A public contest to name the new video scoreboard is open and taking suggestions through Nov. 14.
The winner will be announced Dec. 3 at the University of Kentucky vs. UCLA mens’ basketball home game, and the winner will receive two tickets to every public ticketed event in Rupp Arena for the 2017 season, including lower level tickets to the 2016-17 UK mens’ basketball season, a private tour for 10 of the UK locker room, and a custom 40th anniversary Rupp Arena jacket.
Brent Rice, chairman of the Lexington Convention Center board, said, “What better way to welcome the arrival of this new technology to its new home above center court than by giving it a name? And who better to offer a name than the community that will be enjoying it during Rupp events for years to come?”
Entries can be submitted online by going to Rupparena.com/nameit or by mail to Lexington Center, 430 West Vine St., Lexington, Ky., 40507, Attn: Nameit Contest.
Submissions should include the proposed name along with an explanation of its significance in 100 words or less. Submissions will be dated and timed; in the event of duplicate entries, the earliest entry will prevail.
