Tradition of soup and sabotage brings new, current and retired firefighters together

After 22 weeks of training, a group of the Lexington Fire Department’s new probationary firefighters received one of their first big assignments Wednesday night — protect the soup.
In a tradition that has been around as long as anyone who is still affiliated with the department can remember, the new firefighters have made a gigantic late-night pot of potato soup for everyone at Fire Station 1. A task that, in more recent years, has been complicated by the added challenge of good-natured sabotage efforts.
The crew was the third and final group in their recently graduated recruit class to make the soup, with their fellow probationary firefighters completing the task during the previous two 24-hour shifts. All recruits started their first shifts at Fire Station 1, but after the soup was served, they received their new assignments and learned which stations they would report to for the duration of their probationary year.
“We kind of get our first experience being in the firehouse, and this experience here with the potato soup gets us to meet everybody. Everyone comes down, it’s supposed to be a good time,” probationary firefighter Jason Paulson said. “Camaraderie is high when this is going on.”
The camaraderie might have been high, but so was the suspicion. The group of nine probationary firefighters stood diligently around the pot of soup in the hours before midnight, shielding it from their food-dye wielding peers.
A final push in the minutes before the soup was finished left the probationary firefighters with blue-green arms, hands and faces. Though one pot of soup was indeed dyed creamy green and the cornbread ended up a sort of marbled teal, the protectors of the soup had a strategy.
“There’s a lot more of them than there are of us, so we decided to take a pot of soup and hide it,” probationary firefighter Rick Garr said. “So the soup they were going for was not the real soup, so our good soup was untainted.”
The relatively normal-looking soup was met with a few raised eyebrows from earlier assailants that expected something a little more fluorescent in color, but the overall reception was positive.
“Pretty good,” Fire Chief Kristin Chilton said after taking the first bite. “It’ll pass inspection.”
The soup itself was a relatively simple recipe of potatoes, celery, garlic, chicken broth, heavy cream, butter and bacon, Paulson said.
“I don’t think we’re a bunch of class A chefs here, but I think it turned out all right,” Paulson said.
The tradition includes inviting a number of retired firefighters who remember when the potato soup wasn’t served with a side of sabotage. Among those in attendance was Gary McComas, who joined the department in 1973 and served as fire chief from 1987 to 1997.
“When I came on, they didn’t have all this stuff of people trying to put green food coloring in the soup and all that,” McComas said. “If it wasn’t good, they’d make you do it again.”
Though the food coloring doesn’t change the flavor of the soup, the retired firefighters agreed that the look can be a little off-putting.
“The first time they invited us (retired firefighters) down here I said, ‘Did you invite us down here to poison us?’ I mean, we’re getting old as it is,” said Cloyd Shelley, who retired as a firefighter in 1989.
Other than the green soup, not much has changed over the years, the retired firefighters said.
“This station is a shrine,” Shelley said. “When you walk out into that bay, you might as well be walking out into that bay in ... 1961. That’s the way it looked. I come down here and forget what year it is.”
Being a part of the fire department is not like other professions, Shelley said. Traditions, like potato soup, help the new firefighters build a bond with the others on the department and remember the legacy of those who came before.
“There’s just something about these traditions that have to go on,” Shelley said. “It’s never going to end.”
As the group of department administrators and current, probationary and retired firefighters gathered around the soup, several shared stories about the history of the firehouse and those who’ve worked in it.
“For me, this is my first time ever being in a firehouse, so it’s a big eye-opener,” Paulson said. “This obviously shows a lot of the fun that we get to do around here, but we still have a lot of important duties to carry out throughout the day.”
