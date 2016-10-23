Meadowthorpe students help Kroger feel like home with new mural

University of Kentucky architecture professor and artist Liz Swanson has done another mural for Kroger, this time for the Leestown Road store, and to personalize it she is including the work of some Meadowthorpe Elementary students.
Last week, about 20 students painted houses with images that represented “home” to them. Swanson will put them on the mural, which will be unveiled at the grand reopening of the store on Thursday. Swanson previously worked on the interior murals at the Kroger on Euclid Avenue that opened in Jan. 2015.
“The custom local murals in many of our stores connect us even more with the communities that we serve,” said Tim McGurk, Kroger spokesman. “Thanks to the neighborhood students’ involvement, that will be especially true with the Leestown Road mural.”
Lexington Mayor Jim Gray will cut the ribbon 8 a.m. Thursday on the reopened 80,000-square-foot store, which will have expanded offerings and new features, including a Starbucks and a Little Clinic inside. The first 500 customers get one Fischer’s Sliced Quik Cut Boneless Half Ham. The Leestown Road store also will begin offering pickup for ClickList online ordering on Nov. 3.
