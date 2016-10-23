Week ahead: Transy jack-o’-lanterns, Keeneland meet ends, Thriller Parade and more

Tuesday
Transy jack-o’-lanterns light up
Hundreds of jack-o’-lanterns will light the night at Transylvania University’s Pumpkin Mania on the steps of Old Morrison, on Third Street across from Gratz Park. The first night includes activities and treats starting at 6 p.m.; the pumpkins will be lit at 7 nightly through Halloween. (Transy.edu)
Wednesday
John Mellencamp invades Richmond
Singer John Mellencamp visits this “Small Town,” 7:30 p.m. at the EKU Center for the Arts. Sold out. (Ekucenter.com)
Thursday
‘She Kills Monsters’
The role-playing game of Dungeons & Dragons provides a comedic adventure for a grieving woman in this production by the University of Kentucky Department of Theatre and Dance. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Guignol Theatre of the UK Fine Arts Building, 465 Rose Street. Tickets are $15, $10 for students. (Finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center)
TGIFriday
Dierks Bentley plays Rupp
The singer ignited country music with the lead single, “Somewhere On A Beach,” off his his eighth and latest album, entitled “Black” (7:30 p.m. at Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St.; $25-54.75; Rupparena.com)
Saturday
Race meet ends
Keeneland’s Fall Meet ends. First post 1:05 p.m.
Zombies on the loose
Hordes of zombies will invade downtown Lexington, dancing to the music of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” New this year, a Wicked Wonders Market will feature spooky and whimsical wares by local artists at Fifth Third Bank Pavilion from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. The evening events start at Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza with a Halloween Variety Show at 6:30 p.m. and Halloween and Thriller parades at 8. Rain date: Oct. 30. (Lexingtonky.gov)
Sunday
Cats tip off another (championship?) season
Well at least the exhibition part of the season. The Kentucky men’s basketball team gives fans their first real look at the squad as the Cats take on Clarion at Rupp Arena. Coach John Calipari played point guard at Clarion from 1980-82. (7 p.m., SEC Network)
