City seeks input on Southland Drive redesign

As part of the ongoing Southland Drive corridor redesign, Lexington has launched a project called “Retrofitting the RETRO” — a public pop-up green space that will be used to increase aesthetics and pedestrian mobility in the area.
The Blue Grass Community Foundation and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Donor Advised Fund have donated $10,000 to help make the project a reality. Funding will go toward the design and construction of a temporary public space.
To make this project successful, the city is seeking public input through an online survey about how often people frequent the Southland corridor, what they like and dislike, and what improvements they would like to see.
The Division of Planning will launch a student design contest for the project in November, with design submissions presented to the public in December. Construction for the pop-up public space is expected to begin in 2017.
For more information or to sign up for email updates about the project, go to Southlandsidewalks.com or contact Brandi Peacher in the Division of Planning at bpeacher@lexingtonky.gov.
