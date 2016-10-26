UK cast members demonstrate fight techniques used in play

Cast members from the University of Kentucky Department of Theatre and Dance’s production of “She Kills Monsters” demonstrated fight techniques they learned for the show, which is running Thursday through Sunday, at the Guignol Theatre.
"She Kills Monsters," by Qui Nguyen, is a story of an average young woman, who when her sister dies in a tragic accident, discovers the sibling's "Dungeons and Dragons" notebook and sets off on an extraordinary adventure into the fantasy world of RPGs (role-playing games).
Comments