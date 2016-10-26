Tempur Sealy files false-advertising lawsuit against competitor

Lexington-based bedding company Tempur Sealy International filed suit in federal court Tuesday alleging that a competitor had engaged in false and misleading advertising.
The suit says Saatva Inc., doing business as Loom & Leaf and also as ZenHaven, has produced statements in its advertising that “are literally false and misleading” in violation of state law and in violation of the Lanham Act, the federal statute that governs trademarks and unfair competition.
An attorney for Saatva was not immediately available for comment. But in an Oct. 7 letter included as an exhibit in the suit, Robert Fumerton, a lawyer for Saatva, said that company “denies any wrongdoing, including any alleged false advertising.”
Funerton added that “Saatva will vigorously defend itself against such baseless attacks upon its hard-earned reputation.”
Saatva and Tempur Sealy, which sells Tempur-Pedic and Sealy products, are competitors in the booming niche of online mattress sales.
In the suit filed in U.S. District Court in Lexington, Tempur Sealy cites Saatva claims that its product is the “best reviewed mattress” or “best memory foam mattress” or “the most responsive sleep surface” offered for a price that is “70 percent less than Tempur-Pedic.”
“These claims by Saatva are false and/or misleading and influence consumer behavior that is harmful to Tempur Sealy,” the suit says.
In its correspondence with Tempur Sealy, Saatva cited other companies who made similar claims against their competitors.
For example, it cited a 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruling in 2000 that said the Louisville-based Papa John’s slogan “Better ingredients. Better pizza” constitutes “a general statement of opinion regarding the superiority of its product over all others,” so there is no sufficient reason to take legal action.
In addition, Saatva said it “possesses sufficient substantiation that its Loom & Leaf mattresses are ‘the best reviewed mattresses.’”
Tempur Sealy seeks damages and an injunction prohibiting Saatva “from disseminating any false and misleading advertisements regarding its products or the Tempur-Pedic products.”
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
