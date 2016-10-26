Bell House, closed since August, to reopen Nov. 7

The Bell House, a centerpiece of the Bell Court neighborhood and a center for city senior activities, will reopen Nov. 7.
Located at 545 Sayre Avenue, the historic house has been closed since August for exterior upgrades, including repair of the parapet on top of the house, and the front columns and replacement of the side porch and the handicap ramp on the side of the building.
The Bell House, which is operated by Lexington’s parks and recreation department, will open for its senior programs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Nov. 7, according to Martha McFarland, a recreation specialist.
While Bell House has been closed, senior activities including art classes, piano lessons and bridge have been held at the Carver Center, 522 Patterson Street.
David A. Sayer, a Lexington banker, began construction of the “Sayer House” in 1845. Sayer’s business partner, Henry Bell, bought the house soon after it was built. In the 1950s, the city of Lexington acquired the property, which has been on the National Historic Register since 1978.
The Bell House is also available for rent for private events.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
