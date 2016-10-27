Mixed-use development on Harrodsburg Road gets green light

Fayette County planners on Thursday approved a mixed-use development on Harrodsburg Road that includes townhouses, single-family homes and commercial space.
The Urban County Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve zoning changes for a little less than 21 acres fronting Harrodsburg Road near Palomar Boulevard and Madrone Way. The request was to change the current zoning to neighborhood business, single-family residential and townhouse residential.
The plan by Taylormade Real Estate Inc. includes 71 residential units — both townhouses and single-family homes — and six commercial buildings.
Nick Nicholson, a lawyer representing Taylormade, said the proposal fits with the Lexington comprehensive plan, which encourages development of underutilized land.
The commercial buildings will face Harrodsburg Road. The townhouses will ring the commercial buildings, and the single-family homes will ring the back of the development.
“All single-family residential will be backed up to single-family residential,” he said.
Some neighbors in the Palomar subdivision, which surrounds the property, expressed reservations about the zoning changes. The staff said they received more than 20 emails opposing the zone changes.
A study showed that traffic in the Harrodsburg Road/Palomar/Madrone Way area would increase, but it would not overwhelm traffic signals. Entrance into the mixed-use development would be limited to right turn in and right turn out.
Compounding traffic problems is that the Palomar subdivision has only two entrances. There have been other proposed entrances into the subdivision over the years, but the neighborhood has opposed them, the city’s planning staff said.
The plans call for Madrone Way to go through the mixed-use development. Many in the Palomar subdivision opposed that move.
Joe Clabes of the Palomar neighborhood said residents were concerned about speed as well as traffic flow.
“Another entry point also provides another way for people to cut through our neighborhood,” Clabes said. “We would like to see a landscaping buffer.”
Nicholson said after Thursday’s vote that there are no tenants yet for the commercial buildings, one of which could be a drug store.
Also on Thursday, the commission approved zoning changes for a group to build more senior houses in Fayette County.
Lexington Senior Housing Inc. is proposing using about 5 acres to build 32 units — duplexes and fourplexes — for senior living at 4268 Saron Drive. The planning commission approved the zoning change from a neighborhood business zone and professional office zones to a high-density residential zone.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
Comments