Lexington’s new snow-shoveling deadline is 48 hours after storm

Lexington homeowners and businesses will have 48 hours to clear sidewalks after a snowstorm of more than 4 inches under an ordinance passed by the Urban County Council on Thursday.
The 8-6 vote approved an ordinance that replaces a rarely enforced and much more draconian 1979 ordinance.
Under the new rules, effective immediately, complaints can be investigated by code enforcement 24 hours after snow stops falling. Homeowners and businesses would first be given a warning. Then they would have an additional 24 hours to clear the sidewalk, the city’s code enforcement officers have said. If snow is not cleared after 48 hours, violators could be fined $100.
The city’s code enforcement officers will not patrol looking for violations. Enforcement will be complaint-driven.
Homes or businesses on streets that are not plowed will not have to clear sidewalks. The ordinance gives the mayor the authority to suspend the ordinance after sustained or particularly heavy snowfalls.
“This is about improving pedestrian safety,” said Councilman Jake Gibbs, who pushed for changes to the ordinance after two winters of record snowfall. “We have had people who have had to walk in the middle of the street.”
Several council members said they were concerned that the council was moving too quickly, and Councilman Richard Moloney suggested a trial period during which the city would not fine violators.
A motion by Councilwoman Angela Evans to amend the ordinance to have it take effect in June 2017 failed.
Councilman Bill Farmer Jr. and others questioned whether the new ordinance would create a hardship for the elderly or disabled.
Gibbs has said he is working with neighborhood associations and social service groups, including Greek organizations at the University of Kentucky, to shovel sidewalks for those who are physically not able.
“We don’t want to cite an 89-year-old woman who is living on Social Security,” Gibbs said.
The city will post on its website and on social media to make it clear when a snowfall has ended and when the snowfall reaches more than 4 inches.
The council’s Planning and Public Safety Committee voted 6-1 to pass the ordinance at an August meeting.
Those who voted against the ordinance: Moloney, Evans, Farmer, Kevin Stinnett, Jennifer Scutchfield and Amanda Mays Bledsoe. Those who voted for the ordinance: Gibbs, Steve Kay, James Brown, Shevawn Akers, Susan Lamb, Fred Brown, Peggy Henson and Kathy Plomin.
Herald-Leader staff writer Karla Ward contributed to this report. Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
