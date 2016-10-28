Man faces decades in prison for selling fentanyl to Kentucky overdose victim who survived

A Cincinnati man will be sentenced to 25 years after admitting he gave fentanyl to a Northern Kentucky man who survived an overdose after medical treatment, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
The plea deal is the first time in the northern region of the state that the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky has prosecuted someone who gave heroin or fentanyl to someone who survived. It’s part of a crackdown on the drugs after numerous overdoses have led to widespread carrying and use of the overdose antidote Narcan among emergency responders.
Antoine Dudley pleaded guilty to distributing a drug that caused serious bodily injury and is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 1, according to the attorney general’s office. The deal calls for Dudley to serve 25 years in prison and 15 years of supervised release. He’ll have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.
“The severe penalty for selling drugs that result in an overdose applies, even if the victim survives,” said U.S. Attorney Kerry B. Harvey in a press release. “We intend to use every tool available to us in order to combat Kentucky’s opioid epidemic including the mandatory sentence of 20 to life in cases such as this one.”
Dudley sold drugs throughout Northern Kentucky between Sept. 1, 2014, and his arrest on May 8, 2015. The fentanyl overdose for which he was convicted occurred on Nov. 21, 2014. The Covington Fire Department paramedics used Narcan to revive the female victim, who stopped breathing.
Comments