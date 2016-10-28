Trick-or-treat times for Lexington and Central Kentucky

Ready the candy. The time for trick-or-treat is 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Halloween night, for Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Jessamine, Madison, Scott and Woodford counties.
In past years it’s been downright frightening figuring out dates and times or for trick-or-treating due to Halloween falling on the same day as UK’s homecoming game and the Breeders’ Cup or because of cold or stormy weather.
But this year, with Halloween on a week day and the weather forecast calling for a high of 80 on Monday with little chance of rain, trick-or-treaters have nothing to fear.
Comments