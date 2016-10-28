Thomas Clark to retire after 27 years as district and circuit judge

Fayette Circuit Court Judge Thomas L. Clark will mark two milestones in November. He turns 65 on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and he plans to retire near the end of the month.
After seven years as a district judge and nearly 20 as a circuit judge, Clark goes out on a high note. In a recent online survey taken by lawyers with the Fayette County Bar Association, 75 percent of the respondents gave Clark an overall rating of “excellent” and another 19 percent gave him an overall rating of “good.”
“Gosh, after 27 years, you would have thought I would have made more lawyers mad,” Clark deadpanned. “I’ve always tried to be fair. I’ve always tried to be fairly even-tempered, and to treat everybody with respect, whether it’s a criminal going off to prison or litigants. I think the attorneys appreciate that.”
A judicial nominating commission has not yet been formed to select and submit the names of three nominees. Gov. Matt Bevin would pick one as Clark’s successor; Clark said he has not heard who might be interested in the job.
If a successor has not been selected by Clark’s last day, Nov. 26, he has offered to stay on as a special judge past that date. The governor’s appointment might not come until January or February.
Once he hangs up the black robe, Clark said he might want to go into private law practice and perhaps do some mediation. Justice John E. Keller, another former Fayette circuit judge, went into mediation and arbitration after leaving the Kentucky Supreme Court. Keller died in 2014 at age 71.
Clark said he and his wife, Cindy, would like to do some traveling. Their daughter, Lucy, works for a medical device company, and son, John, is a staff accountant in Boulder, Colo., for a sporting equipment company.
While being a judge can be “pretty lonely,” Clark said he didn’t find it depressing to sit on the bench day after day and preside over felony criminal cases. divorces and civil litigation. There was never a case that kept him up at night, but he acknowledged he was haunted by the evidence presented in one murder case in which the victim was an infant.
“The autopsy photos, I mean, they literally cut the skull and lifted the entire top of the skull off to expose the brain and the bruising on the brain. That one bothered me for a while,” he said.
To relax, he and his family would often go to Lake Cumberland. Four or five years ago he began commuting to work by bicycle, weather permitting.
“It’s great because it’s pretty good exercise,” he said. “It’s faster than Lexington traffic. And it also helps to save a little money on gas.”
Another thing Clark would do to relax while presiding over court was to chew gum.
“Believe it or not, after all these years, I still get nervous up there in front of a group people,” he said. “To this day, I’m not comfortable in getting up in front of a group of people like that.”
Clark grew up in Owensboro and played football for the University of Kentucky in the early 1970s under coach John Ray. At UK, he was voted outstanding offensive lineman in 1970 and 1972. After graduating from UK in 1973, he taught seventh-grade social studies at what was then called Crawford Junior High School while going to law school at Northern Kentucky University.
After graduating from law school in December 1977, Clark gave up his teaching job and went to work with Legal Aid, representing indigent defendants facing criminal charges. In 1979, Clark went into private practice. He was elected district judge in 1989 and was appointed as a circuit judge in 1997.
Was it more difficult to be a judge or to be a middle school teacher?
“You know, there are a lot of similarities to some extent,” Clark said. “In both professions, you have the opportunity to form some people’s behaviors and attitudes, maybe motivate them a little bit to reach for higher goals and achieve more. I had some success with some, but I’ve also had some of my former students roll through the (court) system, too.”
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments