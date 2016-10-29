Thriller 2016 in downtown Lexington

Albert Ignacio played the Michael Jackson role in “Thriller” downtown.
Ghoulish creatures rode on a motorized sofa during the Halloween parade on Main Street in Lexington.
Day of the Dead Dancers from the Living Arts and Science Center were part of the annual Halloween parade.
The Bride of Frankenstein was the theme of a float in the Halloween parade.
A headless horseman joined the Halloween parade.
Albert Ignacio danced down Main Street as Michael Jackson during the 15th annual live performance of Michael Jackson's “Thriller” video in downtown Lexington.
Cameron Jones performed as Michael Jackson during pre-parade festivities at the Courthouse Plaza.
Tyler Giles, 8, of Lexington wore a werewolf mask to the 15th annual re-enactment of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” in downtown Lexington.
Teresa Rakes of Lexington wore a Mr. Spock costume to the “Thriller” dance.
