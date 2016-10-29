Thriller parade dances through downtown Lexington

Lexington’s 15th re-creation of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” paraded down Main Street on Saturday night.
The Thriller dance entices hundreds of adults and kids alike to zombie up and drag themselves downtown.
Before the Thriller performance Saturday, attendees were treated to a Halloween-themed variety show on the courthouse lawn and a parade that included all kinds of costumed characters.
Also this year, the city added a new attraction to its lineup, a Wicked Wonders Market at Cheapside Park. The city said the daylong bazaar featured “ghoulish wares designed to thrill, chill and delight.”
The city’s Thriller Parade is a cooperative effort between Lexington Parks and Recreation, Mecca Live Studio & Gallery and WRFL-FM.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
