Week ahead: time to set back your clocks, Kentucky Book Fair, National Horse Show and more

Monday
Trick-or-treat, smell my feet …
Halloween trick-or-treating is 6 to 8 p.m. in Lexington and other Central Kentucky communities. Don’t dress your little ghosts and ghouls too warmly, though; the weather forecast calls for highs in the 70s.
Tuesday
National Horse Show returns
Horses and riders of national renown compete through Sunday at the National Horse Show at the Kentucky Horse Park. Free Tue.-Thur., $5 Fri., $10 Sat. and Sun. (Nhs.org)
Day of the Dead Festival
The evening of music, dance, traditional food and crafts is from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. At dusk, musicians and dancers will lead a candlelight parade to the Old Episcopal Burying Ground, 251 E. Third St. 859-252-5222. Lasclex.org.
Saturday
Who’s in the mood for a good book?
The state’s premier literary event, the Kentucky Book Fair, will feature more than 170 national, regional and local authors. It’s 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Frankfort Convention Center. Admission is free. Friday is children’s day from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. (Kyhumanities.org)
Sunday
It’s time to set back your clocks
Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Be sure to set your clocks back one hour.
Comments