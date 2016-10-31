Halloween mystery: Who wove giant spider web in Woodland Park?

An elaborate yarn spider web in Woodland Park has become a mystery for the city.
A spokesperson for Lexington’s Parks and Recreation Department said the city didn’t know who was responsible for the “yarn bomb” spider web. But since it wasn’t causing a problem and people seemed to be enjoying it, the city decided to leave it in place until after Halloween.
The spider web is made entirely of yarn. It stretches between several of the light poles used for various plays and musicals near the bandstand.
On the side closest to the pool, an orange spider made of pipe cleaners dangles down from the web.
