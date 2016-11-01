Dancers and artists lead celebration of Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos in Spanish, is a holiday in Mexico and parts of Central America held on November 1, All Saints Day to honor and remember deceased relatives.
To observe the day, Lexington’s Living Arts and Science Center’s held its 10th annual Day of the Dead Festival, featuring dance performances and food vendors.
Participants decorated sugar skull cookies and contributed to a community art piece.
After dance performances, a drummer from Grupo Danza Matalachines led a candlelight parade to the Old Episcopal Burial Grounds on Third Street, where an altar exhibit by artists, school groups and community members was displayed.
