Charges filed in shooting that paralyzed gas station clerk

Police have charged Deverious Jones in connection with a shooting in September that left a gas station clerk paralyzed.
Jones, 22, has been held in the Fayette County Detention Center since Sept. 22, when he was arrested in connection with the armed robbery of two Hibbett sporting goods stores, as well as a home break-in.
Jones is now accused of going into the Marathon Station on Lansdowne Drive with another person on the night of Sept. 17, brandishing a gun at the clerk and then, after a brief struggle, shooting him, Lexington police said Tuesday. Jones and the other person then fled.
About 40 minutes before the shooting, police were called to the Shell at Lexington Green Circle on a report of an armed robbery. Police say a man now identified as Jones and another man went inside the store, demanded money from the clerk and left with cash from the register.
Jones is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.
Charles “Chuck” Moore, the clerk working at the Lansdowne Marathon, was shot four times and left paralyzed from the waist down. In an interview 10 days later, he said that he would like to see his attackers taken off the street, but that he did not hate them.
Police said the investigation is continuing.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments