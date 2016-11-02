Coroner identifies man who died in pickup-tractor accident

A 64-year-old man was identified Wednesday as the victim who died in a truck-tractor crash on Old Richmond Road near Evans Mill Road, according to the coroner.
Hubert Wolfinbarger was a restrained passenger involved in a rollover accident, according to Coroner Gary Ginn’s office. Wolfinbarger died at the scene.
Police said a pickup collided with a tractor about 12 p.m.
The truck had tried to pass traffic on Old Richmond Road when it struck the tractor, WKYT reported. The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital.
The man on the tractor was not injured, WKYT reported.
