City gives $180,000 to foundation to raise money for Town Branch Commons Park

2:04 LASC Day of the Dead Festival 2016 Pause

1:00 Derrick Baity: We can do better

1:41 Supporters rally for Rand Paul and Jim Gray outside KET

2:32 John Calipari: There's never been a bigger women's clinic

1:05 The dream of an Appalachian Wildlife Center

0:36 Missouri coaches accused UK of faking injuries

1:15 UK student brings 'Harry Potter' to Scripture throwdown

1:02 Wanted in Kroger parking lot scam

1:42 Tempur Sealy CEO Scott Thompson