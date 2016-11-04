Got parking tickets? Pay with cans of food

The Lexington Parking Authority will take cans of food instead of cash for parking violations starting next week.
The annual “Food for Fines” program will begin Monday and will go through Dec. 16.
The holiday program, which is now in its third year, has been featured in the national media and copied in other cities. It’s also been popular with parking violators.
“During the previous two years we have collected over 16,200 cans of food, the equivalent of over 10,000 meals,” said Gary Means, the executive director of the parking authority.
Customers who bring in 10 cans of food will receive $15 off any parking authority or Lexington police parking citation. Customers with multiple violations may bring as many cans as they wish and receive a $15 credit for every set of 10 cans.
Past due citations are also eligible.
Canned vegetables, preferably 14-15 oz cans, canned meat and other proteins such as peanut butter are suggested. Expired and damaged food will not be accepted. All donated food will be given to God’s Pantry Food Bank, which serves 50 counties in Central and Eastern Kentucky including Fayette County.
Donated can goods can be taken to the LexPark office at 122 North Broadway.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
Comments