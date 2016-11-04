Artist needs wall for public mural to honor Trinity Gay, inspire at-risk youth

A Lexington artist is searching for a wall to paint a public mural in remembrance of Trinity Gay, the 15-year-old aspiring track star gunned down on Oct. 16.
Dani Greene, 31, has already raised $1,800 for the project by going door to door in Lexington. Greene, who painted a mural at a Lexington grocery store in 2013 to remember a friend who was shot and killed, got the blessing from Gay’s mother Shoshana Boyd who is expected to provide a photo for Greene to use.
“I feel so bad for the family; it’s awful that this had to happen,” Greene said.
Gay was shot at Lexington’s Cook Out at 855 South Broadway while hanging out with friends. One of the students with Gay at the time was Morgan Gaines, 16, who recounted the shooting during a vigil at Lafayette High School Oct. 17.
“We were all just listening to music, talking, when we heard gunshots,” Gaines said. “My first instinct was to roll up the windows, lock the doors, duck down. It didn’t sound like bullets were passing my car. Somehow, the doors got unlocked and Trinity hops in behind me and she’s screaming, ‘I’ve been shot, I’ve been shot. Take me to the hospital.’”
Gay died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital from a gunshot wound to her neck.
Dvonta Middlebrooks, 21, Lamonte A. Williams, 20, Chazerae M. Taylor, 38, and D’markeo C. Taylor, 19, were each charged with wanton endangerment in connection to Trinity’s death. Middlebrooks and the Taylors, who are father and son, admitted firing weapons in the restaurant parking lot. Middlebrooks was also charged with possession of a handgun by a felon.
At the vigil and funeral, Gay’s father Tyson, an Olympic runner, called for an end to gun violence. This same sentiment was expressed by Greene, who knew Tyson when they both played sports at Lafayette. Greene played softball.
“These things have been happening in Lexington for years now,” Greene said. “If we can give the youth a program to get into, a lot of this would stop. I want to start a group for kids to give them something to do. …Here in Lexington we don’t have sufficient enough programs for kids.”
Greene hopes that the mural is a source of artistic inspiration for at-risk students. She has no wall preference for the mural, street artists are accustomed to dealing with cracks and rust spots.
“All I want it to be is visible from the street and hopefully as big as I can get it,” Greene added. “My prime location would be at Lafayette but I’m not sure they would be OK with any mural in the school. Anywhere around Lafayette would be outstanding.”
Greene will be creating about 40 original pieces of art for purchase Friday at the North Limestone Night Market to raise the rest of the money needed to purchase the Montana 94s (or MTN 94) paint used by most graffiti artists.
