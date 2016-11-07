Fayette County

Week Ahead: Lexington Pizza Week, UK basketball, downtown ice rink opens and more

By Brian Simms



Monday

Who’s up for some pizza?

Smiley Pete Publishing, the people behind Lexington’s annual Burger Week, are launching Pizza Week through Sunday. Restaurants will offer two off-menu slices or small pizzas for $5. For a list of the 17 participating pizza restaurants, visit Lexington PizzaWeek.net.

 

Tuesday

It’s finally Election Day

All you have to do is go to the polls and vote, and all those annoying election ads will go away. And remember, schools are closed.

▪  Polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone in line by 6 p.m. may vote.

▪  Voters must produce identification or be known by a precinct officer before voting.

▪  To find out whether you are registered to vote and where you vote, go to the Voter Information Center at the state Board of Elections’ website, Elect.ky.gov.

▪  If you see problems, call the state attorney general’s election-fraud hot line, 1-800- 328-8683.

 

Wednesday

Leaves begone

Lexington begins its long goodbye to autumn with the start of the annual residential leaf-collection program. The process is expected to take until Dec. 20. To see when collection is to start in your area, go to Lexingtonky.gov/leaves.

 

Thursday

Steve-O visits Lexington

The former ‘Jackass’ cast member, author and actor brings his stand-up act to Comedy Off Broadway at The Mall at Lexington Green. Show times are 7:15 p.m. Thursday and Sunday; 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. ($20-$25; Comedyoffbroadway.com)

 

TGIFriday

More like TGIBasketball season!

Men: The Cats open up the season ranked second in the country and face Stephen F. Austin 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena. (SEC Network)

Women: The 19th-ranked Cats take on Miami 7 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum. (SEC Plus)

 

Saturday

Downtown ice rink opens for its 6th season

Bring on the wintery ice, at least a man-made chunk of it. The Unified Trust Co. Ice Rink opens at Triangle Park at West Main Street and South Broadway. (Triangleparklexington.org)

 

Free paper shred

Lexington brings out their fleet of mobile shredding trucks 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Landfill, 1631 Old Frankfort Pike. Fayette County residents may bring up to five boxes or bags of material to be shredded. No plastic binders or binder clips; staples, paper envelopes and paper clips are acceptable. (lexingtonky.gov)

 

Celebrate all things manly at Stache Bash

Bewhiskered contestants will be judged on beards and mustaches. Also on tap, a strongman competition, local food trucks, bourbon, music and on-site tattoos by Bleed Blue Tattoos. Starts at 6 p.m. at the Vaughan Tobacco Warehouse, No. 22, 255 South Forbes Road. $10. Proceeds benefit prostate cancer research. (Lexeffectky.com/stache-bash)

