Adult care facility evacuated during fire; one man taken into custody

A person was taken into custody Monday afternoon after a fire at an adult care facility on the corner of Armstrong Mill Road and Appian Way.
Staff at the Sunnyside adult care center had to evacuate 32 people with special needs when the recently opened building caught fire sometime before 12:15 p.m., Lexington Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Nantz said. The fire appears to have started outside the rear of the building and extended inside.
There were no injuries.
“The staff did a great job getting their folks out, that just means so much,” Nantz said.
A portion of the intersection of Armstrong Mill Road and Appian Way was expected to be closed for more than an hour as fire officials investigated and cleared the area, Nantz said. The inside of the building appeared to be minimally damaged and the occupants were expected to be allowed back in sometime Monday.
Details on charges filed against the man taken into custody have not yet been released.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
