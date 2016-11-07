These Lexington students voted for president. See who they picked.

Democrat Hillary Clinton on Monday won the mock presidential election at Lexington’s Millcreek Elementary School with 49 percent of the vote.
“Most of the kids are voting the way their parents have probably taught them,” said assistant principal Emily Hutchinson. “One of the moms said today, ‘I’m sure my daughter voted for Hillary Clinton because we’ve been talking about her.’”
Republican Donald Trump received 36 percent of the vote and Libertarian Gary Johnson received 15 percent of the vote.
After casting their ballots, the students got “I voted” stickers like the ones voting precincts will hand out in the real election Tuesday.
Fourth-grader Samuel Horn, 9, said he voted for Trump.
“I just like how he is phrasing all of his stuff,” said Samuel.
Hutchinson said students were encouraged to tell their parents to go out and vote on Tuesday.
