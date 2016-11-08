Veterans Day appreciation event in Veterans Park

The second annual Veterans Day Appreciation Event at Veterans Park will be at 11 a.m. Friday. Council member Susan Lamb will hot the event at the new basketball court off St. Elias Lane, behind the baseball fields.
The event is a time for fellowship and expression of thanks to those who have served, or are serving, our country through military service. Guest speakers include 6th District Congressman Andy Barr, Danny Jones from the Disabled American Veterans organization, and the Veterans Park Elementary fourth and fifth grade intermediate chorus. Light refreshments will be provided.
Comments