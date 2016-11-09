Help police catch three people who rang up $300 worth of charges on a stolen EBT card

Police are asking for your help this week to round up three people who used a stolen EBT card. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
On Sept. 15, three people were observed on camera using a stolen electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. Police said they charged more than $300 at seven locations throughout the day.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the solving of this crime.
