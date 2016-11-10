Veterans Day events in Central Kentucky

Veterans Day is Friday and across Central Kentucky ceremonies and events will be held to honor veterans and current military members.
Ceremony recognizing military veterans on the University of Kentucky campus. 11 a.m. Nov. 11. The Plaza behind the Main Building. The campus community is invited. A chili lunch at Buell Armory will follow.
Camp Nelson National Cemetery Ceremony. 11 a.m. Nov. 11, Camp Nelson National Cemetery Flag Pole, 6980 Danville Rd., Nicholasville. Juan R. Jackson, Southeast District Veterans Experience Team, Relationship Manager-Kentucky, will speak. 859-885- 5727. Bit.ly/2fAOPv8.
Appreciation Event at Veterans Park. 11 a.m. Nov. 11. Council member Susan Lamb will host the event at the new basketball court off St. Elias Lane behind the baseball fields. Speakers will include U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, Danny Jones of the Disabled American Veterans organization, and the Veterans Park Elementary fourth- and fifth-grade intermediate chorus. Refreshments will be provided.
Veterans Day ceremony. 11:11 a.m. Nov. 11. Hunt multi-purpose room, Thomson-Hood Veterans Center, 100 Veterans Drive, Wilmore. Honor Guard will post colors. LTC Ike Adams will be the keynote speaker along with special guest veteran Herbert Walthrop. Patriotic music will be performed by Jackie Walters and Lexington Christian Academy students.
Quilts of Valor dinner and ceremony. 6 p.m. Nov. 11, Fayette County Extension Office, 1140 Red Mile Place. Quilts created by quilters from across the state will be presented to 15 military service veterans. $10. 859-257-5582.
Lexington Parks & Recreation will offer complimentary greens fees, golf cart not included, at all Lexington Parks & Recreation golf locations on Nov. 11. Bring an ID or document to show you are a veteran or active military. Reservations at Playgolflex.com or call the golf shops.
Wilmore Veterans Day Parade. 10 a.m. Nov. 12. Downtown Wilmore. Thomson-Hood veterans will be riding in Corvettes provided by the Bluegrass Corvette Club. Ceremony will take place after parade at the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center. Speaker will be LTC Walter Leaumont. Music will be provided by the Fellowship Band orchestrated by Nathan Miller and Rebecca Hilterbran will sing a solo.
Veterans Day closings
Friday is Veterans Day, a federal holiday. Here's how services in Lexington will be affected:
Government: City offices are open. Fayette County clerk, state and federal offices closed.
Courts: District and circuit courts closed.
U.S. Postal Service: No regular mail delivery.
Libraries: Closed.
Lextran: Operating on regular schedule.
City garbage: Normal collection.
Herald-Leader business offices: Open. For delivery issues, call 1-800-999-8881.
Comments