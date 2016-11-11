Woman charged after pickup truck crash kills 23-year-old in Lexington

A woman has been charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence after a crash killed a 23-year-old pickup driver, according to multiple reports.
Robert Spencer Hatler died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Athens Boonesboro Road and Hays Boulevard, according to the Fayette coroner. The crash occurred about 12:34 a.m. Friday
Alexandria Ray Rankin, 24, was arrested at the scene, according to Fayette County jail records. She was driving the other vehicle that hit Hatler’s truck, according to LEX18.com.
Lexington police are investigating. The intersection was shut down hours later in both directions, so investigators could work at the site. Outbound traffic was diverted to Old Richmond Road and inbound traffic was diverted to Hays Boulevard, according to the city’s traffic management center. The lanes were expected to be reopened about 8 a.m.
