Fire damages four-unit apartment building off Alumni Drive

A fire at a four-unit apartment building off of Alumni Drive was likely started by accident, Lexington fire officials said Friday.
But fire crews were expected to remain at 2354 Sterlington Road near the intersection of Alumni and New Circle roads through the night to make sure the fire, which likely started in a wall, was out.
No one was home at the time the fire started sometime before 5 p.m., said Maj. Matt Galati of the Lexington Fire Department. The fire was in an interior wall of the four-unit apartment complex, which meant fire crews had to take parts of the walls out to fight the fire and keep it out. Fire investigators said the fire was not sent intentionally but were still trying to determine the cause of the fire. All four units suffered water and smoke damage. One of the units was vacant. Four people were displaced by the fire, Gallati said.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
Comments