Woman found shot in car at Shell station

A woman with a gunshot wound was found inside a car at the Shell station at Versailles Road and Alexandria Drive Saturday night.
The woman was shot in the shoulder area and was expected to live, said Lexington police Lt. Richard Willoby.
He said police who were called to the convenience store at 7:38 p.m. found the woman in the front passenger seat of a car.
It was later determined that she had been shot in the parking lot of an apartment building on the 1600 block of Alexandria, Willoby said.
He said police believe the woman was shot when two men approached the vehicle. Shell casings and a loaded pistol magazine were found at the scene.
