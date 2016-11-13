Fayette County

November 13, 2016 10:16 AM

Man, 34, dies in Polo Club crash; speed may have been factor

Herald-Leader Staff Report

A 34-year-old Lexington man was killed in a crash early Sunday on Polo Club Boulevard, according to the county coroner.

Jordan Mark O’Brien died of multiple injuries, according to Fayette County coroner’s office.

The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to WKYT.

A car was traveling at a high speed down Polo Club when it left the road and hit a tree in the median, WKYT reported. The driver, later identified as O’Brien, died at the scene.

A woman, a passenger in the car, was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, WKYT reported.

Speed and alcohol may have been contributed to the crash, WKYT said.

