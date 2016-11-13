Week ahead: Southern Lights, Senior Day, David Crosby and more

Tuesday
Stiff test for Kentucky
The UK basketball team gets its first big-time test when it faces No. 12 Michigan State at Madison Square Garden in New York. (7 p.m.; ESPN)
Fleisher-Jacobson Piano Duo
The premier concert of the new Harstad Fine Arts Series features legendary pianist and conductor Leon Fleisher performing solo pieces and duos with Katherine Jacobson, 7:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 1000 Tates Creek Road. All concerts in the series are free, but few seats remain for this performance. (Harstadarts.com)
TGIFriday
More than 1 million lights await
Southern Lights, the 3-mile tour of holiday light displays, opens at the Kentucky Horse Park. It will be open 5:30 to 10 p.m. daily through Dec. 31. It’s $15 for personal vehicles Monday through Thursday; $25 Friday through Sunday; $35 for extended vans and limousines. (Kyhorsepark.com)
Don’t skip the last Gallery Hop of the year
Gallery Hop, a free tour of downtown Lexington galleries, is 5 to 8 p.m. It’s the last one of the year. A guide of galleries on the free self-guided tour is available at ArtsPlace, 161 North Mill Street, or go to Galleryhoplex.com.
Saturday
Senior Day for UK football
It’s the last home game of the season for UK football as the Cats take on Austin Peay. (4:30 p.m.; SEC Network)
David Crosby visits Danville
The legendary singer plays the Norton Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. in Danville. ($38-$75; Nortoncenter.com)
Comments