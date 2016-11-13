Week ahead: Southern Lights, Senior Day, David Crosby and more

2:46 Protesters demand justice or else Pause

1:23 Matthew Mitchell talks Evelyn Akhator

2:06 Boom Williams says loss to Vols frustrating all around

1:54 'That's so messed up ... how they feel about us."

1:36 Mychal Mulder happy with double-double

0:52 House Speaker-elect Jeff Hoover: GOP 'up for the task' of governing

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:42 Tempur Sealy CEO Scott Thompson

0:36 EBT card thieves