Mountain Parkway expansion work continues

Work continues on the Mountain Parkway Expansion project near Salyersville. A new bridge and three new ramps recently opened around KY 30 west of Salyersville.
From a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advisory, "The Magoffin Central segment of the Mountain Parkway Expansion runs from just west of mile point 70 to just east of mile point 75. Construction work in this segment is ongoing, as construction workers build new bridges and ramps and pave new roadway to expand the parkway to four lanes. Work in this area will continue through next year. The Mountain Parkway Expansion is a 46-mile transportation improvement project that will create a wider, safer connection between Eastern Kentucky and the rest of the Commonwealth. It is a key transportation project designed to close the only gap in a 400-mile, four-lane, high-speed corridor for commerce and mobility across Kentucky from Pikeville to Paducah. The project will widen 30 miles of the existing parkway to four lanes and extend the parkway by about 16 miles between Salyersville and Prestonsburg."
