Fayette burn ban includes tailgate grilling at Saturday’s UK football game

University of Kentucky Athletics reminded football fans Friday that the current Fayette County burn ban includes outdoor cooking and grills during Commonwealth Stadium tailgating.
The Lexington Fire Department announced Thursday that Fayette County would be under a burn ban until 8 a.m. Sunday because of dry and windy conditions. The ban includes fans who had earlieir received approval from the UK fire marshal to use cooking or grilling fires during a tailgate.
Parking staff, the UK fire marshal and Lexington officials will enforce the ban in all of the surrounding parking lots as UK plays Austin Peay State University at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Fans with questions about the ban or any other game-day concerns can email BBNfirst@uky.edu.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
