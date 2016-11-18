Firefighters remove side of truck to rescue driver trapped after crash

Lexington firefighters had to remove part of the side of a truck Friday morning to rescue a driver after a crash on Newtown Pike.
The truck appeared to have clipped one tree on the Fasig-Tipton auction property before the driver lost control and hit a second tree head-on, Lexington police Lt. Andrew Daugherty said. There was a small fire in the truck while the driver was trapped inside, but the fire was put out quickly.
The driver was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, according to the Lexington Fire Department.
Police were working to determine what caused the crash, Daugherty said.
“We’re working it under the assumption that it’s a medical emergency, the driver did have some medical history,” Daugherty said.
The driver was on the property for a job, and his supervisor had talked to him by phone shortly before the crash, Daugherty said. The truck had a sign from the Tri-State Roofing & Sheet Metal Co.
