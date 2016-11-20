Week ahead: Lexington tree lighting, a Thanksgiving 5K and more

Wednesday
Makeup day for waste collection
Lexington residents whose normal waste-collection day is Thursday or Friday will receive service on Wednesday. Service will not change for residents whose collection day is Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.
Thursday
Gobble, gobble, gobble
It’s Thanksgiving. That means turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and pie. But you don’t have to overdo it. Or do you?
Thoroughbred Classic 5K
Get a good run in before you stuff yourself 9 a.m. at Keeneland Race Course, 4201 Versailles Rd. $30. (Thoroughbredclassic5k.org)
TGIFriday
Did you fry your bird this year?
If so, you can bring the oil from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to Redwood Cooperative School, 3534 Tates Creek Rd., where UK’s Center for Applied Energy Research will recycle it for a project to develop diesel and jet fuel. (lexingtonky.gov)
Saturday
Cats vs. Cards on the gridiron
The all-time series is tied at 14, plus Louisville has won the past five meetings against the Cats. (Noon, ESPN)
Lexington Children’s Theatre: ‘The Snow Queen’
Based on the story by Hans Christian Andersen about a magical journey, this LCT production will be performed at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street through Dec. 4. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for children. (Lctonstage.org)
Let there be Christmas lights
Begin the holiday season as Santa flips the switch and lights the city’s tree at 6:30 p.m. at Triangle Park. From 2 to 7 p.m. there will be live music, an artists’ market and more. (Downtownlex.com)
Sunday
Lexington Chamber Chorale: ‘Christmas in the Great Hall’
Ceremonial music of Medieval England will be performed as well as familiar carols, some with audience participation. The program begins at 5 p.m. at Second Presbyterian Church, 460 East Main Street. ($10 to $20; Lexingtonchamberchorale.org)
