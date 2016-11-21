Starbucks did not employ Twitter user threatening to spit in Trump supporters’ drinks

A satirist has duped thousands of people on Twitter into believing a woman had been fired from a Lexington Starbucks after threatening to spit in the drinks of anyone asking her to write Trump on their cup.
Twitter user Sam Montgomery, who claimed to be from Toronto and employed in Lexington, riled up Trump supporters Friday with a tweet threatening to ruin their drinks in retaliation to the hashtag #TrumpCup, which “encourages Trump supporters to go to Starbucks and ask for "Trump" to be written on their cups,” Bustle reported.
Starbucks’ confirmed that Montgomery has never worked at any of its stores. Montgomery declined to comment when reached via Twitter.
The hashtag #TrumpCup went viral Friday with more than 27,000 Twitter mentions, CNN reported. One of the catalysts for the hashtag’s popularity was a video captured at a Miami Starbucks Wednesday.
Trump supporters launch #TrumpCup as a protest against Starbucks https://t.co/mSGihN2bIM pic.twitter.com/vB2uOb0d8J— CNN (@CNN) November 18, 2016
The video features an angry Trump supporter named David Sanguesa yelling at a barista because he did not get his vanilla latte fast enough, the Miami Herald reported.
About 2,000 people retweeted Montgomery’s original message and update about being fired, with dozens more using the tweets as an opportunity to threaten her.
“She's a disgusting human being. She should be fired, then beaten with sticks,” Twitter user @dindoo_nuffin tweeted.
Montgomery’s tweets also fooled news websites like Mad World News and TruthFeed into reporting her story as fact.
This is just the latest in the fake news phenomenon that has embroiled social media and search engines, including Facebook and its founder Mark Zuckerberg as of late. The world’s leading social network has received significant criticism for failing to prohibit the proliferation of phony news stories during the presidential election.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
Comments