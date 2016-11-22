Give the gift of joy to a long-term care resident

This holiday season, remember the residents of your neighborhood nursing home, personal care home, and family care home.
The eighth annual Silver Bells Gift Drive has begun, and the Nursing Home Ombudsman Agency wants to beat last year’s record of 682 gifts.
Most residents fill their wish lists with the basics: socks, slippers and robes; nice-smelling shampoo, conditioner, soap, perfume and other toiletries; chocolates, candy and other snacks; scarves, hats and gloves; blankets and throws; sweatshirts, sweatpants, shirts and pants; and University of Kentucky or University of Louisville gear.
Deliver gifts to 3138 Custer Drive, Suite 110, by Dec. 14. Gifts should be unwrapped and placed in a gift bag. Extra gift bags are also needed.
For more information, go to Ombuddy.org or call 859-277-9215.
