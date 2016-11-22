Toyota South dealership recognized for Bud Gates Bike Drive

The team at the Toyota South dealership has been recognized by Toyota Motor North America for an innovative bike giveaway program aimed at local foster children.
Toyota South was acknowledged at Toyota’s national dealer meeting in Las Vegas for the Bud Gates Bike Drive. The program is the brainchild of Toyota South dealer principal Steve Gates, who named the program in honor of his late father, Bud Gates, who founded the business.
The inaugural bike drive resulted in the purchase and assembly of 95 new bikes and helmets, for foster children living in the Richmond/Lexington area.
Approximately 200 people volunteered to assemble the bikes, including dealership staff and employees from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky.
Toyota South is located at 961 Four Mile Road, Richmond. For more information about the dealership, go to Toyotasouth.com.
