St. ‘Nich’ Christmas parade entries are being accepted

The St. “Nich” Christmas Fest parade entry package is available on the Jessamine County website at www.jessamineco.com.
The parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10 on Main Street in Nicholasville.
The nine-page package includes parade rules and regulations, safety checklist, liability waiver and other documents. All parade participants are required to attend a meeting on Dec. 6 at Central Bank, 301 North Main Street.
Christmas in the Country Craft Fair
First Vineyard will present the fourth annual Christmas in the Country Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday at 5800 Sugar Creek Pike in Jessamine County. Twenty vendors will have jewelry, knit goods, woodcraft and more. Food and drink will be available for purchase, including First Vineyard wines. The fair will be inside the heated pavilion. More information is available at 859-421-8819.
Open mic night at Wesley Village
Share your talents at the Wilmore Senior Community Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Wesley Village showcase is open to the public, and seniors from the community welcome to attend or participate.
For more information, call Alan at 859-858-3865, ext. 238.
Musical theatrics workshop teaches improv
Rad Artz, a hands-on, musical theatrics enrichment class focusing on improvisation, will be held at from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Jessamine County Public Library, 600 South Main Street, Nicholasville.
Participants will learn collaboration, craftsmanship and self-discipline through skills such as creative writing, spoken word, singing and acting.
For registration details, contact Casondra Radford at 859-619-8480 or cradford1284@yahoo.com.
