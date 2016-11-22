God’s Pantry hands out the feasts

Each year, thousands of Fayette County families come to God’s Pantry Food Bank in need of food. This Thanksgiving, more than 5,000 families requested assistance through this program. This is the 23rd year for the community-wide distribution. This year’s box includes a turkey, potatoes, onions, eggs and the holiday meal trimmings.
The effort involves hundreds of volunteers, social service partners and thousands of financial contributors.
God’s Pantry Food Bank, which purchases the food for this program, notes that a $40.00 donation covers the cost of supplying a family with a traditional holiday meal.
Donations can be made by mailing a check to: God’s Pantry Food Bank, 1685 Jaggie Fox Way, Lexington, 40511, or through a secure online donation at godspantryfoodbank.org.
